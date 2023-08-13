Foodgrains transportation scam: VB attaches four properties of former deputy director Singla

Chandigarh

A case was also registered against Ashu on August 16, 2022, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has attached four properties of former deputy director of food and civil supplies department Rakesh Kumar Singla and his wife Rachna Singla in Ludhiana. Singla is wanted in the foodgrains transportation scam.

The action was taken on the interim attachment orders passed by the court of a special judge, Ludhiana, last week, a VB spokesperson said.

Singla, an associate of former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, was booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in August 2022. He was also booked in connection with illegal allotment of labour, tenders to various contractors for 2020-21. Singla was declared a proclaimed offender on December 3, 2022, and a red corner notice has also been issued against him, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that Singla had purchased a number of properties during his posting in the department and while holding the charge of the chairman of the central vigilance committee (CVC) of the food department.

During the investigation, it was found that Singla purchased five properties, including a 300 square yard residential plot at Abadi Guru Amardas Nagar, Ludhiana, two plots of 150 sq yards each at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, a house built over 300 square yards at Rajguru Nagar, Ludhiana, and a flat in a cooperative society at Chandigarh, the spokesperson added.

All the properties were purchased by Singla in name of his wife Rachna Singla between April 2011 and July 2022, the spokesperson said. Of these, four properties are situated at Ludhiana which have been attached, the spokesperson added.

A separate case of disproportionate assets was registered against Singla and his wife under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy at Ludhiana. Singla’s wife is also absconding.

From April 2011 to July 2022, the VB spokesperson said, Singla’s income was ₹2.59 crore but he spent ₹4.43 crore, which was 70.92% ( ₹1.84 crore) more than his known sources of income.

During the investigation of the case, the VB spokesperson said the agency has traced six more properties purchased by Singla in the name of his wife and son Swaraj Singla. Five properties measuring 95.51 square yards, 98.47 square yards, 121.51 square yards, 98.47 square yards and 98.51 square yards are situated at Celebration Bazaar, GT Road, Khanna.

A shop-cum-office measuring 79.04 square meters was purchased in May 2013 in the name of his wife in New Chandigarh, the spokesperson said, adding that Singla has been receiving around ₹2 lakh rent per month from all these six properties. The process to attach the remaining seven properties will be initiated after completion of legal formalities, he added.

