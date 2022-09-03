Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Foodgrains transportation tenders scam: Former Punjab minister Ashu applies for bail

Foodgrains transportation tenders scam: Former Punjab minister Ashu applies for bail

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 03, 2022 06:55 AM IST

Former Punjab Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday applied for a regular bail in a local court. The next hearing on the bail application is on September 7

Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu comes out after appearing before a court in an alleged food grain transportation tenders scam in Ludhiana. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Facing FIR in the alleged 2,000-crore foodgrain transportation tenders scam, former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday applied for a regular bail in a local court. The next hearing on the bail application is on September 7.

Ashu is presently in Patiala jail on judicial remand.

A WhatsApp chat between two individuals had reached the vigilance bureau wherein two men, reportedly employees of the food and supply department, chatted about arranging funds for a Congress rally.

Vigilance officials said that they are investigating the chat, however, they did not confirm about the identities of both the persons.

Ashu’s counsel Parupkar Singh Ghumman said, “The hearing on the bail application is on September 7 in the court of additional sessions judge Ajit Attri.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP