Friday, Apr 04, 2025
Footfall at Palampur’s Tulip Garden crosses 1 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 04, 2025 08:06 AM IST

Last year, the Tulip Garden at Palampur saw a footfall of around 80,000 visitors; it was open for visitors from February 26 to March 30 this year

The vibrant blooms at Palampur’s Tulip Garden drew 1 lakh visitors this year, a first since the garden was inaugurated in 2022, officials said.

The facility, which is Himachal’s first Tulip Garden, was developed by CSIR- Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur. (HT File)
The facility, which is Himachal's first Tulip Garden, was developed by CSIR- Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur.

They said that last year, the garden saw a footfall of around 80,000 visitors. The garden remained open for visitors from February 26 to March 30 this year.

The facility, which is Himachal’s first Tulip Garden, was developed by CSIR- Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur.

Tulips are bulbous cut flowers that have a significant international and domestic demand. It ranks third in the world’s top cut flower trade. The institute first imported tulip bulbs from Holland in 2018 and started trials for localised production.

This year, seven varieties of tulips, strong gold (yellow), laptop (purple), mount tacoma (white), lucky one (bright red), pink breeze (pink), lali bela (orange) and rodio drive (red) have been grown in the garden. Officials said 50,000 bulbs were used, the same as last year.

Follow Us On