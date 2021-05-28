Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / For the first time, petrol crosses 90 per litre mark in Chandigarh
Before 2021, the highest that the petrol price had gone was ₹81 per litre. When May began, petrol was priced ₹87 per litre
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:31 AM IST
At 84.27 per litre, diesel also reached the highest-ever price as prices were hiked for the 14th time since the beginning of May. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

For the first time ever, the price of petrol in Chandigarh crossed the 90 per litre mark, settling at 90.11 on Thursday.

At 84.27 per litre, diesel also reached the highest-ever price as prices were hiked for the 14th time since the beginning of May after remaining constant in March and April.

Before 2021, the highest that the petrol price had gone was 81 per litre. When May began, petrol was priced 87 per litre.

Fuel rates also spiked in neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula.

Prices are highest in Mohali, at 95.86 for petrol and 87.52 for diesel. In Panchkula, these are higher than Chandigarh, at 91.33 per litre for petrol and 85 per litre for diesel.

The price hike is hitting the petrol pump dealers hard. Proprietor of Kapoor Service Station in Sector 21, Colonel HS Kapoor (retd) said the commission earned by petrol pump dealers was still the same, while the rising price was going to the government as tax.

“Worse, due to the lockdown, our sales this month are unlikely to reach even 50% of what we made in February,” he complained.

Even as fuel continues to become more expensive, the price of fruits and vegetables in the city continues to remain on the lower side. Explaining this, general secretary of the Chandigarh Transport Association, BL Sharma said, “As the lockdown was enforced, we barely got any work. Drivers are happy completing deliveries at previous fuel rates even if we don’t end up earning as much as we should. A sharp increase in prices can be expected once the lockdown is lifted and the industry resumes at normal pace.”

