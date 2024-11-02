Menu Explore
Forces launches search ops in J&K’s Bandipora forests

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 02, 2024 10:38 PM IST

The army’s Chinar Corps had late on Friday evening said troops spotted “suspicious movement” in the general area Panar in north Kashmir’s Bandipora

The army has launched a search operation in the forests of Bandipora to trace the terrorists who attacked an army camp at Panar.

The army has launched a search operation in the forests of Bandipora. (File)
The army has launched a search operation in the forests of Bandipora. (File)

On Friday night, terrorists opened fire towards the army camp located in the forests. However, alert troopers forced the militants to flee from the spot. Later, the army launched a search operation in the forests to track down the terrorists as part of the “Operation Panar”.

The army’s Chinar Corps had late on Friday evening said troops spotted “suspicious movement” in the general area Panar in north Kashmir’s Bandipora.

It further added that an operation has been launched against the terrorists in Bandipora forests. “On November 1, 2024, late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in the general area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search Operation underway,” Chinar Corps wrote in a post on ‘X’

After the reports of fresh sightings of terrorists in some parts of North Kashmir, the army is on high alert especially around the camps located in isolation or forests.

The army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are yet to track down the attackers of Gagangeer Sonmarg and Botapathri who had managed to escape after the ambush.

Notably, Bandipora has been used by terrorists as a transit place especially between Lolab, Gurez and Ganderbal areas. Though all these places have remained peaceful, both police and army officials have not ruled out the possibility of terrorists hiding in forests.

