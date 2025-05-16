‘Forces’ revised playbook post Pahalgam attack led to recent encounters’

After the Pahalgam attack, security forces concentrated on an area in south Kashmir, which led to the killing of six terrorists in two operations, police and army officials said on Friday. Kashmir IGP VK Birdi and Victor Force General Officer Commanding Major General Dhananjay Joshi address a press conference at Awantipora in Pulwama on Friday. (PTI)

The top brass of police, army and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), including Victor Force General Officer Commanding (GoC) Major General Dhananjay Joshi, Kashmir inspector general of police VK Birdi and CRPF inspector general Mitesh Kumar addressed a press conference on the two recent operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

“In the backdrop of terrorist activities in the past month, the security agencies reviewed their strategies. Because of our intensified focus and coordination, we conducted two successful operations. In these operations, CRPF, army and police were working shoulder to shoulder,” said Birdi.

He said that one operation took place in Kellar, Shopian, (three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed) on May 13 and another in Tral, Pulwama, on May 15 (three Jaish-e-Muhmmad terrorists slain).

“In both the operations, six terrorists were neutralised... we are committed to ending the terror ecosystem in J&K,” he said.

There has been an enhanced focus of security forces on south Kashmir after the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, that claimed 26 lives, 25 tourists and a local.

Major General Dhananjay Joshi said they focused on a select region to target terrorists after the Pahalgam attack.

“We have concentrated on some areas as our ‘focus area’ to target (our activities). We were getting intelligence inputs that terror groups had reached higher reaches of forests after snow started melting. Our domination parties were deployed at the forests in high mountains,” Joshi said.

The major general said the two operations took place in different terrains. “One happened in higher reaches in a forest, and the other in a village in valley floor,” he said.

Western Command chief lauds valour of troops during Op Sindoor

Jammu Chief of Western Command Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar on Friday visited Jammu sector and lauded the troops for their valour during Operation Sindoor.

“Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander Western Command, accompanied by GOC Rising Star Corps, visited forward locations in Jammu and Samba, interacted with troops, including personnel from BSF,” the army’s Rising Star Corps said in a post on microblogging platform X.

With inputs from HTC Jammu