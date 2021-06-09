Forest cover in Punjab’s Moga to go up to 5% in 5 years

Niti Aayog has selected Moga in Punjab among two districts in the country for a pilot project under which 100 crore tree saplings will be planted across 112 aspirational districts as part of a World Economic Forum initiative. The other district is Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Around 90 lakh saplings will be planted in Moga, which will increase its tree cover from 1.25% to 5% in five years, said forest range officer Gurpal Singh Dhillon, who is the nodal officer for the project. The district administration has already identified sites to plant 4 lakh saplings.

At present, only 2,575 hectare of Moga’s 2.23 lakh hectare geographical area is under forest cover. With the afforestation project, it is expected to increase to 11, 575 hectares.

“A blueprint of the project is being prepared. Efforts are being made to plant the saplings at sites where we have facilities such as sufficient water, safekeeping and fencing. It will take at least five years to complete the plantation. This year’s plantation is expected to be completed during the monsoon season,” said Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans.