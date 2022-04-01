Forest department takes possession of 43 acres of land in Patiala
: The department of forest and wildlife preservation, Punjab on Friday took possession of 43 acres of prime forest land in Patiala, which was under illegal occupancy for the past 50 years.
The land is adjoining three villages- Nain Kalan, Naina Kurdh and Asmanpur, district forest officer Vidhyasagari said.
“The land will now be brought under the forest cover by planting indigenous native trees to improve the ecosystem of the land and will add on to the forest cover further restoring the biodiversity,” she said.
The land was part of Bir Kullemajra, Protected Block Forest notified in 1961. After a 50-year- long legal battle, a joint digital demarcation was carried out by forest and revenue department with the help of police, the official said.
The possession was handed over to the forest department by the revenue department, the officer said, adding the warrant of possession was issued by SDM Patiala on March 24.
Pareeksha Pe Charcha: Uttar Pradesh students put questions to PM Modi, get exam tips
A couple of students from Uttar Pradesh put questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the fifth edition of the Pareeksha Pe Charcha programme on Friday. Hari Om Mishra, a class 12 student of Cambridge School, Noida, asked, “There have been a lot of changes in the board examination pattern and the college admission process. What should we focus on more and how should we prepare?”
Several persons arrested after Thane police conduct all-out combing operation
The Thane police have arrested 54 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 besides several others under different sections during an all-out combing operation on Thursday. The arrested include nine externed criminals and 54 under NDPS Act while three others were arrested for possessing knives, swords and booked under the Arms Act.
Mission Shakti: Yogi asks police to launch women safety drive, activate anti-Romeo squads
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police to run a special campaign for the safety of women and girls and activate anti-Romeo squads from Saturday, the first day of the Navratri festival, a senior official said. The recruitment of at least 10,000 police personnel should be done in 100 days, Yogi also said. Security arrangements should be improved at all religious spots and important places, Yogi added.
Government College of Yoga Education athletics meet: Manoj, Shabnam named best athletes
Post Graduate diploma students Manoj and Shabnam were named the best athletes in the boys' and girls' competitions at the 7th annual athletics meet organised on Friday by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23. Panjab University sports director Prashant Kumar Gautam gave away the prizes and certificates to all winners. The annual sports achievement awards were presented by the college's sports department in-charge.
State-of-art regional geodesy centre on the cards at MNNIT
A state-of-the-art Regional Geodesy Centre would soon be set up at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. Working in close coordination with the country's first National Geodesy Centre functioning in Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, the regional centre would undertake studies in the field of geodesy, tectonic plate motions and monitoring natural hazards such as volcanic, landslide, weather hazards, and climate change, said Geographic Information System cell of MNNIT, assistant professor, Dr Ramji Dwivedi.
