Form SIT to examine FIRs against restaurant owner: Punjab and Haryana High Court to DGP

Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has directed Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to examine the two first information report (FIRs) registered against the owner and managers of an Amritsar-based restaurant.

The court has also noted that the SIT officials should not be from Amritsar district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court has also noted that the SIT officials should not be from Amritsar district.

Two FIRs were registered against the owner of Hoppers Bar and Restaurant situated in the Ranjit Avenue area, Rajanbir Singh Waraich, and his managers for various ‘violations’ under the Excise Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Pena Code (IPC) on May 30 and June 3.

As per the claims of the police, raids were conducted at the restaurant and it was found that the restaurant had employed youths below the age of 25 to serve liquor to customers and further liquor was also being served to minors.

However, the restaurant owner alleged that Amritsar police officials were causing undue harassment. He had also shot a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the DGP (Punjab) and the Punjab and Haryana high court for justice, safety and security. He alleged that ACP Varinder Singh Khosa and SHO, Ranjit Avenue police station, Amanjot Kaur were harassing him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The owner had claimed that his restaurant had a valid excise hard bar licence since March 2020. “It is being regularly renewed annually. Despite having the licence for year 2023-24, my restaurant has been raided twice,” he had said.

The restaurant owner had also alleged that after he and his family went underground, their house was invaded and ransacked. He alleged the invasion as the handiwork of the police.

ACP (North) Varinder Singh Khosa had already told that previous licence was valid till March 31. The police raided the restaurant on May 29. The licence fee was deposited on May 30. It is clearly mentioned in the licence that renewal is subject to the payment of prescribed licence fee and security, he had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He, however, refused to make any comment on the HC order citing that the probe has already been shifted to the ACP Amritsar West. Amritsar police commissioner Naunihal Singh had transferred the case’s investigation to the ACP West.

Earlier, on June 13, the bail of the restaurant owner was dismissed by the local court in Amritsar. He then approached the HC.

“Looking at the factual scenario as has been narrated, the director general of police, Punjab, is directed to constitute an SIT comprising of officers from outside Amritsar to examine both the FIRs and pursuant to the examination by the SIT concerned a report in that regard be submitted before this court on or before the next date of hearing. It is also expected that the SIT constituted shall associate the petitioners during the course of this inquiry,” reads the order of HC judge Jasjeet Singh Bedi, a copy of which is with HT. The order was issued on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the registration of the cases, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh had also openly criticised the police action and alleged undue harassment of the restaurant owner.