Form state-level committee to monitor black fungus situation: Selja

Expressing concerns over black fungus cases being detected among patients recovering from Covid-19, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Kumari Selja on Friday alleged that black marketing of medicines used in treatment of the disease has started.

“Over 40 cases of black fungal disease have been reported in Haryana in the last few days,” she said in a statement.

Selja said it is of serious concern that the Haryana health department does not have district-wise data on how many black fungus patients have been found in state so far.

People of Haryana are worried about increase in Covid-19 and black fungus cases, Selja said.

Asking the Haryana government to make people aware of black fungus disease, Selja said a state-level committee of doctors should be formed to monitor conditions of all districts, identify patients of black fungus and provide treatment.

“The Haryana government should bear cost of treatment and medicines of =patients suffering from black fungus,” she said.

Selja said the BJP-JJP government of Haryana is proving to be a failure on every front. “Health services have completely collapsed in state,” she added.

The HPCC chief said, “The Covid pandemic is killing people and with it the risk of black fungus disease is also increasing.”

