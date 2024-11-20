Former Chandigarh Police constable caught with 19 gm heroin in Sarangpur

A former Chandigarh Police constable was caught with 19 gm heroin in Sarangpur on Monday evening. The primary accused, Kuldeep, had been a constable with the Chandigarh Police until August this year, when he was compulsorily retired due to a series of disciplinary issues. (HT Photo)

Kuldeep, 37, a resident of Mohali, was apprehended, along with an accomplice, during a routine anti-crime patrol by district crime cell.

The arrest took place around 8.50 pm near IRB Complex, when ASI Kulwant Singh and his team were conducting patrols aimed at reducing theft and snatching incidents in the city.

The police officials noticed two men behaving suspiciously, carrying bags in their right hands and attempting to walk away quickly upon noticing the patrol. The cops intercepted the pair, leading to a search that resulted in the discovery of 10.8 gm heroin from Kuldeep and 8.20 gm heroin from his companion, Kulwinder Singh, alias Lamp, 32, a resident of Khuda Lahora village.

The primary accused, Kuldeep, had been a constable with the Chandigarh Police until August this year, when he was compulsorily retired due to a series of disciplinary issues. Having a record of prolonged absenteeism from duty, he was subject to multiple departmental inquiries. This is not the first time he has been involved in criminal activity, as he was previously arrested for car theft and has a pending fraud case against him at the Sector-11 police station.

Police are now scrutinising the source of the heroin and examining whether Kuldeep’s past connections as a former police official played a role in facilitating his involvement in illegal activities.

The second accused Kulwinder Singh, however, has no prior criminal record.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sarangpur police station under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.