Former cricketers bat for players with disabilities in Chandigarh tricity

Former cricketers Ritesh Manchanda, Surinder Singh Baijee, Gulrez Khan, Kulwinder Singh came together to felicitate players with disabilities based in tricity in a bid to boost their confidence.

The players were on Sunday given cricket kits and gears sponsored by a sports goods store in Mohali. As many as 15 cricketers with disabilities who train at the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19 including Lakhwinder and Mandeep who have played for India in the past, were among those felicitated by former first-class cricketer from Haryana and chief guest Surinder Singh Baijee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lakhwinder, who made his debut for India in 2015, said, “It’s wonderful to be appreciated and encouraged. We are now preparing for the Divyang T20 Premier League.”

Ace fast bowler Raghu who is knocking at the doors of India team, meanwhile, said such gestures go a long way in boosting their morale, adding. “Every effort matters. Top-notch cricket gears help us in performing well.”

Coach Sukhwinder Bawa was also present at the event and shared his inputs with the players, saying, “We will always stand for these Cricketers and also try to bring in sponsors for them in future,” said Manchanda, who has played for Haryana in first-class cricket.

Speaking on the group’s capabilities, Baijee said, “I have seen the talent in them. They are so fierce despite physical disabilities. We have all got together to encourage them and done our bit.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}