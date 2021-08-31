Former cricketers from Ludhiana selected to mentor upcoming players

In a proud moment for the district’s cricketing fraternity, former players from Ludhiana have been selected by Punjab Cricket Association to mentor and train budding players under various roles.

Rakesh Saini has been appointed chairman of the junior selection team, Karan Goel as selector of the senior team, Gagandeep (former Indian player) as Punjab Ranji bowling coach, Ankur Kakkar as batting coach for U-25 PCA team and Tejeshwar Singh as trainer, Punjab Ranji Team.

In a press statement issued on Monday, Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) president Satish Mangal, general secretary Anupam Kamaria and honorary secretary Sunny Bhalla thanked PCA and its president Rajinder Gupta for bestowing this responsibility on the players from Ludhiana.

They said that ever since the new LDCA executive committee took over, the Ludhiana district team has won 19 matches out of total 32 played, which is 65.5% victory record, whereas 10% matches had no result.

LDCA also thanked cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for supporting and promoting sports in Ludhiana.