Ludhiana: Retired DSP booked for bid to grab property of NRI woman

The Dugri police have booked a former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and his brother-in-law for allegedly assaulting labourers and a relative of an NRI woman in a bid to grab her property.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Rajnish Thakur of Sarabha Nagar, who is the father of the NRI woman, Shilpa Sharma. (Stock photo)

The accused have been identified as former DSP Randhir Singh of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar and his brother-in-law (wife’ brother) Kamaljit Singh. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Rajnish Thakur of Sarabha Nagar, who is the father of the NRI woman, Shilpa Sharma.

Thakur stated that as his daughter is settled abroad, he is taking care of her property in Ludhiana. Her daughter was constructing a house in Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, while he used to monitor the work.

Thakur alleged that on February 21, the accused came to the construction site and started thrashing the labourer with intention to grab the property. When one of his relatives tried to intervene, the accused assaulted him with a spade and injured him. He had filed a complaint on February 25 to police.

Sub-inspector Hazoor Lal, who is investigating the case, said that after investigation, the police lodged an FIR under sections 323, 341, 506, 149, 447 and 511 of the IPC against the accused.

