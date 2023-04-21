Chandigarh admn initiates disciplinary proceedings against former ETO

UT adviser-cum-chief vigilance officer Dharam Pal on Thursday ordered disciplinary proceedings against former excise and taxation officer (ETO) Munish Nayyar, who is presently posted in Mohali.

An inquiry was launched by the Chandigarh vigilance department, following which the chief vigilance officer has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings for a major penalty against the then ETO, Munish Nayyar. (Getty images)

The action has been ordered in connection with a case pertaining to 2013, when the UT excise and taxation department had inspected the premises of a firm dealing with motor vehicles in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

During the check, it was observed that the company’s warehouse and showrooms had 351 vehicles, but the corresponding purchase vouchers were not available. After verifying documents, the department had released 222 vehicles. Since documentation with regard to the remaining 129 vehicles could not be produced, a penalty of ₹1.74 crore was imposed.

However, subsequently, the department released these 129 vehicles on submission of four post-dated cheques for ₹2.15 crore. But the cheques were not deposited in the bank within their validity period and got expired.

The adviser also decided that considering the gravity of the matter, the role of other officials from the angle of possible connivance/supervisory lapses will also be examined.

“Since the then ETO has already been repatriated to his parent department in the Punjab government, further action for major penalty will be taken in coordination with the Punjab government,” said Dharam Pal.