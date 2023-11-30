Former Haryana CM asks agriculture minister to apologise for his remarks against farmers

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday sought an unqualified apology from state agriculture minister Jai Prakash Dalal for his distasteful remarks about farmer leaders and their families.

Haryana agriculture minister Jai Prakash Dalal, a BJP MLA from Loharu, made some unpleasant remarks with reference to farmer leaders at a public meeting recently. (HT File)

In a statement, the Congress leader said, “Those holding responsible positions should be careful when they speak and should use dignified language.”

Dalal, a BJP MLA from Loharu, made some unpleasant remarks with reference to farmer leaders at a public meeting recently. “Even their wives do not listen to them but they took upon themselves the responsibility to lead the farmers. It is true and I know all of them. Some of them are facing police cases and have indulged in wrong practices,’’ Dalal told the gathering sarcastically.

The cabinet minister also made a distasteful remark saying that while the daughter and daughters-in-law of some of these farmer leaders had run away, these leaders were taking charge of farmers’ cause.

Condemning Dalal’s remarks, the Leader of the Opposition said, “Our culture has taught us to be respectable towards the women. Making derogatory remarks about women to vent out political frustrations is unacceptable.”

The former CM said the farmers are agitating for their legitimate demands: “They were forced to take to the streets and protest because the BJP-JJP government did not deliver on its promise. The government should consider the demands of the farmers with a responsible and sensitive attitude. The Congress leader said people in power were insulting “annadata” by using derogatory language.

He said the agriculture minister had earlier also made insensitive remarks regarding farmers. “Repeatedly making such shameful remarks towards farmers and their leaders shows the frustration of the ruling alliance. Due to this attitude of the government, BJP-JJP has lost respect before the people,” he said.

