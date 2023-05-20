Scrapping of 2,000 notes will cause inflation, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda opposed the decision of withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination notes from circulation and claimed that the decision was likely to increase inflation.

NSUI volunteers welcoming former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Rohtak’s Assan village on Saturday.

Speaking at Assan village here, Hooda said the Union government’s decision of demonetisation in 2016 also proved to be a failure and the decision to scrap ₹2,000 notes will meet the same fate.

“From cracking down on black money to curbing terrorism, all claims of the government proved to be wrong,” he added.

Hooda has been canvassing in his constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi for the past many days to connect with people ahead of the next year’s Parliamentary polls. He was welcomed by villagers, including women and NSUI volunteers.

Attacking the BJP-JJP government, Hooda said the coalition government has failed to protect the interest of the state.

“A government is like a guardian but whenever Haryana people needed its support, it backstabbed them. The government is mum on wrestlers’ protest and they did the same on the farmers’ agitation. Even on the issue of Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, the state government is not advocating the rights of Haryana before the Centre in a convincing manner,” he added.

Hooda said Haryana needs a strong government and the Congress is capable of protecting the rights of Haryanvis.

“The state has enough Budget to implement all welfare schemes. Due to rampant corruption in the present government, the state’s revenue is going into the pockets of scamsters. That’s why the state is drowning in debt. When the Congress government is formed, the money lost in scams will be used for public welfare,” the LoP added.