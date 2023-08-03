Violence in Nuh would have never happened had govt acted on time: Former CM Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the government failed in providing security to people of the state, and to maintain law and order.

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File photo)

“Information emerging regarding the events of Nuh is very disturbing. The government itself is admitting that conditions of conflict were simmering, but despite the government having all information, it did not take timely steps,” said Hooda in a statement.

“Had the government taken law and order seriously, there would have been no loss of life and property. Mewat region is known for brotherhood across the country. Even during the Partition of the country, there was no conflict of any kind in Mewat. But the inaction of the BJP-JJP government has created a situation that today the entire state is in pain,” he said, adding that at present, there is a need to re-establish peace and brotherhood in the area.

“The government should take the right steps at the right time. Maximum deployment should be made in the area, according to the need,” he added, and once again appealed to the public to maintain peace and brotherhood.

He called upon people to not pay attention to any kind of rumours and help each other in establishing and maintaining peace.