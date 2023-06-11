KK Mishra appointed as BCCI anti-corruption unit head

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 11, 2023 05:55 PM IST

As per a BCCI communication signed by its secretary, Jay Shah, Mishra will have a three-year tenure as chief of the anti-corruption unit

Former Haryana IPS officer KK Mishra has been appointed as the head of anti-corruption unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He will succeed former Gujarat IPS officer, SHS Khandawala.

Mishra who retired in the rank of director general in 2020, is at present serving as member of the Haryana State Police Complaints Authority.

As per a BCCI communication signed by its secretary, Jay Shah, Mishra will have a three-year tenure as chief of the anti-corruption unit from July 2023 to 2026.

