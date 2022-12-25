Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur elected as BJP legislative party leader

Former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur elected as BJP legislative party leader

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 02:25 PM IST

Thakur was elected unanimously as all the 24 BJP MLAs proposed his name for the post.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur(Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Former chief minister and six-time legislator Jai Ram Thakur was on Sunday named the leader of the BJP legislative party, a senior functionary of the opposition party in the state said.

The Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP in the November state polls winning 40 seats in the 68-member assembly. The saffron party won 25 seats and three went to Independents.

Also Read | Himachal CM set to resume duties on Christmas, calls OPS meet on Dec 28

Thakur was elected unanimously as all the 24 BJP MLAs proposed his name for the post, senior party leader and head of the election management committee Mangal Pandey said.

A meeting of the BJP MLAs was held here and it was attended by Thakur, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, state BJP in-charge and co-incharge Avinash Rai Khanna and Sanjay Tandon, and central observer Vinod Tawda.

In the recently concluded polls, Thakur won from Seraj with the highest margin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP