Himachal Pradesh former CM Jairam Thakur calls on PM Modi

Published on Dec 21, 2022 01:32 PM IST

Besides expressing gratitude for Centre’s support during his tenure, Thakur shares feedback on reasons for BJP’s defeat in the recent assembly elections

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Days after the BJP lost the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, former chief minister Jairam Thakur called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and expressed gratitude for the Centre’s cooperation to his government in the past five years.

“During the meeting on Tuesday, Thakur informed the Prime Minister about development projects undertaken by his government and thanked him for the Centre’s cooperation,” an official statement said. “Feedback on the elections was also given to the Prime Minister. They had a fruitful meeting,” it said.

Thakur said the BJP will play the role of a strong opposition. “Transparency should be ensured and the party will raise its voice for this, inside and outside the assembly,” he said.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
