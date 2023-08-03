Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad praises Sibal’s ‘efforts’ in Supreme Court

After the top legal luminary of the country Kabil Sibal began his argument in Supreme Court on the hearing of revocation of Article 370 on Wednesday, former J&K chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad praised the efforts of Sibal in SC.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday SC began hearing on the petitions challenging the Union government’s decision of revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, by the Indian parliament. Across the Jammu & Kashmir people were closely keeping tab on the hearing.

“Gratitude for the brilliant efforts of @KapilSibal sahib as he fearlessly & eloquently presented the crucial issue of #Article370 in SC today. We have been unwaveringly fighting from Parliament to the Supreme Court, in pursuit of justice for the people of J&K,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad in a tweet and also posted his picture with his erstwhile colleague when both were in the Congress.

Azad who is heading his own political party Democratic Progressive Azad Party hoped fair judgement from the SC in the case. “With unwavering hope and anticipation, we look to the SC to deliver fair judgment for the rightful aspirations of the people!” the tweet further read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, National Conference criticised Azad for his tweet and said Kapil Sibal is fighting this high profile case on behalf of National Conference MP Baramulla Mohammad Akbar Lone.

“GN Azad is neither a petitioner nor an applicant in Article 370 case. Kapil Sibal sb is not his counsel. Except for a brief call to Sibal sb, DPAP has made no substantial effort to participate in the proceedings. He stated he is appearing on behalf of our party MP Mohammad Akbar Lone,” a tweet by Imran Nabi Dar, National Conference spokesman, read.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah who was also in the SC said he is very hopeful that people of J&K will get justice in this case. “On behalf of the people of J&K we are hopeful that we can prove what happened in August 5, 2019 was illegal and unconstitutional.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}