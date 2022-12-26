Former Kerala chief justice VK Bali passes away

Former chief justice of Kerala high court, justice VK Bali (retd) passed away late on Saturday night. Bali, 77, breathed his last at his Chandigarh home.

Having migrated from Pakistan after partition, Bali had been elevated as the judge of Punjab and Haryana high court in 1991 and retired as chief justice of Kerala high court in 2007. Between 2007 and 2012, he also remained the chairman of Central Administrative Tribunal (principal bench), New Delhi. A well-known jurist, he was practicing at Supreme Court since 2012 and was also empanelled as arbitrator with Delhi International Arbitration Centre.

He is survived by his wife, Kusum Bali, his daughter, Charu Bali, an IPS officer in Haryana, and his son, Puneet Bali, a senior advocate at Punjab and Haryana high court.

The family said the cremation will be held at 3pm on Monday at the Sector- 25 cremation ground.