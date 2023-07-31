Former Luhdiana councillors flag delay in ward delimitation

Former councillors from various political parties flagged a delay in the ward delimitation process, which was initiated in June last year.

A number of wards went up from 75 to 95 during the last exercise in 2018. (Manish/HT )

Accusing sitting legislators and civic authorities of intentionally causing the alleged delay, the leaders took note of certain demographic and population changes being pending — causing a delay in the finalisation of the delimitation map and ultimately, the municipal corporation (MC) polls.

In the previous ward delimitation exercise conducted in 2018, the MC had reported a population of 17 lakh, leading to an increase in the number of wards from 75 to 95. However, the current process has been mired in delays and controversy, leading to criticism from former councillors and concerned citizens.

Notably, the district administration had recently issued a letter stating that they will not accept signed documents from former councillors giving way to difficulties for people applying for documents at Sewa Kendras.

Multiple meetings to discuss ward delimitation have been proposed since November last year, but nothing has materialised on the ground.

According to sources, last week, officials had a meeting to finalise the ward delimitation process, but there has been no official confirmation. The building branch officials claimed that they have signed the final report and submitted it to higher authorities.

Flagging the lack of clarity on the process, former leader of opposition Jaspal Singh Giaspura, alleged that officials and politicians are colluding to reserve specific wards to benefit the candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) state government.

Former councillor from Ward Number 39, Jaspreet Kaur Thukral, also disapproved of the secretive manner in which officials the ward delimitation were being held.

Manju Aggarwal, a former Bharatiya Janata Party councillor, meanwhile, expressed concern over the postponement of multiple meetings scheduled to be held in Chandigarh regarding ward delimitation.

In response, AAP’s local legislator Gurpreet Singh Gogi said the modalities have been finalised and the announcement of the municipal corporation elections will come soon. He stated that the authorities also have the ward delimitation finalisation report ready.