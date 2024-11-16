Former MLA’s jailed son goes for outing, 2 Gurugram cops suspended

Gurugram police have suspended two policemen for allegedly allowing former Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chokker’s son Sikander Singh, who is lodged in Bhondsi jail in a money laundering case, to move freely in a car with his friend in Rohtak for two hours on October 1. The inmate Sikander Singh had been brought to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) for medical examination on September 26. The inmate Sikander Singh had been brought to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) for medical examination on September 26. (HT File)

The incident came to light during Haryana assembly polls when the Congress leader Chokker’s son Sikander Singh was seen driving an SUV despite being lodged in jail. Following this, the Enforcement Directorate had written a letter to the Gurugram police commissioner and DG jails, Haryana, and asked them to register an FIR against the accused.

On Friday, five persons, including Sikander Singh, his friend Naveen and three cops --sub-inspector Umed and constables Naveen and Ishwar, were booked under Sections 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

A departmental probe has been started against the trio and two cops, Naveen and Umed, have been suspended

In his complaint to PGIMS police, Subash Chander, in-charge of Gurugram escort guard, said three cops -- Umed, Ishwar and Satypal, were deployed in Sikander Singh’s security. On September 29, constable Naveen replaced Satyapal after he was assigned election duty. The next evening, constable Ishwar went home and two cops -- Umed and Naveen -- were deployed in Sikander’s security.

“On the afternoon of October 1, the inmate’s friend, Rahul, came to meet him at PGIMS. Following this, constable Naveen took Sikander out of PGIMS after taking permission from Umed. Then Sikander and Rahul went for an outing in an SUV and constable Naveen did not stop them. The inmate returned to PGIMS around 4.30 pm after spending two hours with his friend,” he said in complaint.

The ED had arrested Sikander Singh in a money laundering case linked to the alleged cheating of home buyers’ funds in April this year. He was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. Chokker is stated to be the ‘owner and promoter’ of the Mahira real estate group along with his sons Sikander Singh and Vikas Chokker.