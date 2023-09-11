Former MP Ajay Chautala re-elected as JJP national chief

Former member of Parliament (MP) Ajay Singh Chautala was re-elected as the national president of the Jannayak Janta party (JJP) during its national and state executive members’ meeting in Hisar on Sunday.

Earlier, Ajay Singh, who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in January 2013 by a special CBI court after being convicted in the JBT teachers’ recruitment case, had been selected as the national chief of the JJP on August 31, 2020. The meeting was attended by party patriarch Ajay Singh, JJP’s state chief Nishan Singh, Haryana deputy chief minister and Ajay’s elder son Dushyant Chautala, secretary general Digvijay Singh Chautala and others.

The JJP was formed by Ajay’s sons—Dushyant and Digvijay Chautala—in December 2018 after a family feud in the Chautala clan, which led to a vertical split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). After completing his sentence, Ajay is leading the party and he asserted that he would contest the next parliamentary polls from the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat if the election commission gives him consent. Ajay had reached the Rajasthan assembly twice in 1989 and 1993 from the Danta Ramgarh and Nohar assembly segments. He won the Lok Sabha poll from Bhiwani in 1999 and became Rajya Sabha MP in 2004. In 2009, he won from Dabwali assembly seat in Sirsa. He pursued a PhD from Kurukshetra University.

After the meeting, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala told the media persons that his party will hold a rally in Rajasthan’s Sikar on September 25 to mark the birth anniversary of party ideologue and former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

“Devi Lal ji had represented the Sikar seat when he became deputy Prime Minister and our family has close relations with people of Sikar. We will sound the poll bugle for Rajasthan polls on Devi Lal ji’s anniversary and we will contest the assembly polls in Rajasthan on 25 to 30 seats. We are focusing on 18 districts in Rajasthan and we will assign duties to our leaders and workers soon,” Dushyant added.

He further said the JJP will kick off a membership drive in Haryana in October with a target to make 5 lakh new members and the party will hold a rally of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha in Shahbad on October 2.

“We have deployed our booth yodha on 7,200 booths out of 19,500 in Haryana and the JJP will contest the upcoming assembly and parliamentary polls in Haryana with full spirit,” he added.