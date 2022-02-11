Former Mr Chandigarh held with 7gm heroin

Bharat Rathor, a former Mr Chandigarh title winner, was nabbed with 7.28gm heroin on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, who hails from Faridkot, Punjab, was arrested from a naka near the Sector 23/16 small roundabout, while on his way to supply the drug to a client, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He is a body builder, who is now a gym trainer providing online lessons. He was also Mr Chandigarh in 2019,” said Om Prakash, station house officer (SHO), Sector 17, Chandigarh.

The SHO said the accused had been supplying drugs to the people enrolled in the training. “He himself is also habitual of exercising after using drugs,” he added.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

The accused was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

3gm heroin seized from Kalka resident

Panchkula The detective staff of Panchkula police arrested a Kalka resident after recovering 3gm heroin from him near Dharampur Colony on Wednesday. The accused, Ravi, had started running on spotting the cops, but was nabbed and found carrying the drug. He was booked under the NDPS Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}