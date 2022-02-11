Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former Mr Chandigarh held with 7gm heroin

The 34-year-old, who hails from Faridkot, Punjab, was arrested from a naka near the Sector 23/16 small roundabout in Chandigarh
Police said the accused had been supplying drugs to the people enrolled in his training lessons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Bharat Rathor, a former Mr Chandigarh title winner, was nabbed with 7.28gm heroin on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, who hails from Faridkot, Punjab, was arrested from a naka near the Sector 23/16 small roundabout, while on his way to supply the drug to a client, police said.

“He is a body builder, who is now a gym trainer providing online lessons. He was also Mr Chandigarh in 2019,” said Om Prakash, station house officer (SHO), Sector 17, Chandigarh.

The SHO said the accused had been supplying drugs to the people enrolled in the training. “He himself is also habitual of exercising after using drugs,” he added.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

The accused was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

3gm heroin seized from Kalka resident

Panchkula The detective staff of Panchkula police arrested a Kalka resident after recovering 3gm heroin from him near Dharampur Colony on Wednesday. The accused, Ravi, had started running on spotting the cops, but was nabbed and found carrying the drug. He was booked under the NDPS Act.

