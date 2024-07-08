Former Panjab University student who procured drugs from border districts held

Police on Saturday busted a sophisticated drug trafficking operation with the arrest of a former Panjab University student. Damanpreet operated primarily in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Kalka. (HT Photo)

A former Punjabi literature student at the varsity, the accused, Damanpreet, was found to be operating under a well-structured system, where he would procure drugs from dealers in border districts without making an advance payment.

Leveraging his reputation, Damanpreet would then sell the drugs to buyers, mostly addicts known to him, subsequently paying the dealers and keeping a share of the profits for himself. The dealers set an initial limit of 25 gm for the drugs supplied, which would be increased incrementally based on sales performance, said police.

The next time, the dealer would increase the contraband to 30 gm and the operation would be executed in the same manner.

Underwent drug rehab in 2020

According to investigators, Damanpreet, who is married and has two children, has himself struggled with drug addiction, even seeking de-addiction treatment in 2020.

Despite overcoming his addiction, he turned to selling drugs to support his family financially. He operated primarily in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Kalka.

The accused confessed that he indulged in the crime due to financial liabilities and still owed ₹35,000 to creditors. He would sell drugs to those he was in contact with when he was addicted.

Nabbed from Manimajra

Having received information about Damanpreet’s activities, police apprehended him at a naka in Manimajra. During the arrest, 8 gm heroin was seized from him. Inspector Ramdayal, in charge of the Manimajra police station, led the operation.

Damanpreet initially provided false information to the police, claiming to be “Brar, son of Jaildar,” but eventually revealed his true identity under strict interrogation after five hours of questioning, the inspector said.

Damanpreet, who resides in Kurali, has a criminal history with three theft cases and one NDPS case already registered against him. Investigation revealed that Damanpreet would buy 1 gm of heroin for ₹1,500 and sell it for double the price, making a significant profit margin. He admitted to frequently travelling to Ambala, Delhi and Chandigarh railway stations to procure and supply drugs.

Damanpreet was presented before a local court on Sunday, where the police secured five-day remand for further investigation.

Originally from Manimajra, he has been living with his in-laws in Kurali. His wife is a dentist, and they have two daughters, said police.