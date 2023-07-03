Sunil Jakhar likely to be Punjab BJP chief

With the Punjab unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expected to witness a big revamp anytime soon, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar is likely to get a major role, party leaders privy to the development said.

Sunil Jakhar had been Punjab Congress chief for four years before being replaced by Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2021. (HT File)

“Jakhar is likely to be the state BJP chief as per the feedback received by us. Announcement is just a formality now,” a senior Punjab BJP leader disclosed.

Jakhar, who was one of the senior-most leaders of Punjab Congress, had joined the saffron party in May 2022 in presence of its national party president JP Nadda. He had been Punjab Congress chief for four years before being replaced by Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2021.

A former Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur, Jakhar, 68, has served twice as the MLA of Abohar assembly constituency and is known for his plain-speaking nature and straightforward approach. The 68-year-old has also served as the leader of opposition in Punjab assembly between 2012-2016. He became PPCC chief in 2017 and was made the head of the Campaign Committee for 2022 polls.

If appointed, he will be taking over from Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma, who, as the BJP chief, is credited with keeping the party flag high even during the farmers’ agitation against the three controversial laws.

