Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini gets Delhi court warning after he attends virtual hearing lying on bed

A Delhi court has warned after former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, accused in the alleged abduction of three Ludhiana men in 1994, after he showed up at the virtual hearing, lying on his bed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking note of this, special CBI judge Sanjeev Aggarwal cautioned Saini to be careful in future with his demeanour and maintain the decorum of the court, while attending the proceedings through video conferencing.

The judge also noted that even though Saini said he was unwell and down with fever, no medical certificate in this regard was given.

“Accused no 1 Sumedh Kumar Saini has joined the proceedings through VC. However, it is observed that he has joined the VC proceedings while lying on the bed. On being asked, he submits that he is unwell and is down with fever. However, no medical certificate in this regard has been furnished or filed on record. Accused no 1 is, accordingly, warned to be careful in future with his demeanour and maintain the decorum of the court, while attending the proceedings/court through VC,” the judge said in his order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saini and three other policemen are accused of kidnapping and murder by the CBI in the 1994 case.

On March 15, 1994, Ludhiana-based businessmen Vinod Kumar, his brother-in-law Ashok Kumar and their driver, Mukhtiar Singh, were abducted and illegally detained, allegedly with the involvement of then Ludhiana SSP Saini. Their families believe that the trio was eliminated, though the bodies were never found. The families had claimed that their kin were abducted at Saini’s behest.