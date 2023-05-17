High Court extends interim protection from arrest to ex-minister Gilzian but with riders

The Punjab and Haryana high court has extended the interim protection from arrest to former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in a criminal case registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau on June 6, 2022.

Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara posted the matter for July 4 and ordered that within ten days he (Gilzian) would forward to the investigator the complete details of bank account numbers with addresses, fixed deposits, the current market value of jewellery, sovereign metals, all precious articles, held either individually or jointly, and cash-in-hand. “If the petitioner fails to comply with this condition, then on this ground alone, his bail can be cancelled,” the bench further recorded.

Taking note of the state’s apprehension that he might try to influence the probe, the bench also ordered that he would join the probe as and when called upon to do so and would also remain present in the concerned police station at 9 am, one day before the next date of hearing. “Failure to appear and not cooperating with the investigating officer ipso facto shall result in vacation of interim protection and dismissal of this petition,” the bench further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR in question was registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. His predecessor in the previous Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, was also arrested in the case.

Gilzian was appointed forest minister in the Congress government on September 26, 2021, and lost the elections in the February 2022 assembly polls. He has been accused of organised corruption pertaining to the issuance of permits for cutting khair trees, transfer of officials, purchases, and issuance of NOCs etc. His plea is pending in HC since July 18, 2022.