DA probe: Former Punjab minister Kangar seeks 10 days to appear before VB

Former revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar did not appear before the vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday.

The former minister is facing a probe for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

People familiar with the matter said Kangar sought 10 days time from the VB to appear on health grounds.

The VB is yet to give next date to Kangar to appear at the Bathinda zone office and submit property documents.

The three-time Congress legislator from Rampura Phul in Bathinda district, Kangar joined the BJP in June last year.

Kangar said after a knee replacement surgery, he is undergoing physiotherapy sessions. “I am in the process of medical rehabilitation and committed to cooperating with the VB. Most of the property documents were submitted and I will furnish more soon. I have nothing to hide but need some time on medical grounds,” said Kangar.

