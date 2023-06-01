Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / DA probe: Former Punjab minister Kangar seeks 10 days to appear before VB

DA probe: Former Punjab minister Kangar seeks 10 days to appear before VB

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Former revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar did not appear before the vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday

BATHINDA : Former revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar did not appear before the vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday.

Former revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar did not appear before the vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday.

The former minister is facing a probe for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

People familiar with the matter said Kangar sought 10 days time from the VB to appear on health grounds.

The VB is yet to give next date to Kangar to appear at the Bathinda zone office and submit property documents.

The three-time Congress legislator from Rampura Phul in Bathinda district, Kangar joined the BJP in June last year.

Kangar said after a knee replacement surgery, he is undergoing physiotherapy sessions. “I am in the process of medical rehabilitation and committed to cooperating with the VB. Most of the property documents were submitted and I will furnish more soon. I have nothing to hide but need some time on medical grounds,” said Kangar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
probe bathinda
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP