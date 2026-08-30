Former-Ladakh MP gives 16 buses to remote govt schools

Former Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, has provided a fleet of 16 executive-class, high-altitude school buses for government educational institutions located in remote and difficult-to-access areas of Ladakh, in an initiative aimed at strengthening student transportation, improving access to education and supporting efforts to keep young people away from drugs.

The wider focus on student transportation comes against the backdrop of Ladakh’s difficult geography. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to the information, the buses are equipped with antimicrobial fabric seats and SGS laboratory certification, with the vehicles designed to provide safer and more comfortable transportation in Ladakh’s challenging high-altitude terrain.

The initiative covers schools in Zanskar, Kargil, Leh and other remote areas, with the stated objective of ensuring that students do not face transportation barriers in accessing education. The initiative builds on Jamyang Tsering Namgyal’s earlier efforts to improve school transportation in Ladakh.

In June this year, he inaugurated a new school bus for Government Higher Secondary School, Padum, Zanskar. On August 27, thirteen buses were also formally handed over to the government schools in Ladakh.

The wider focus on student transportation comes against the backdrop of Ladakh’s difficult geography, where scattered settlements, long distances and harsh winter conditions can make daily access to educational institutions particularly challenging.

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{{^usCountry}} The UT administration has itself described improved bus services as important for ensuring safe and reliable access to education, particularly for students living in remote areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UT administration has itself described improved bus services as important for ensuring safe and reliable access to education, particularly for students living in remote areas. {{/usCountry}}

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