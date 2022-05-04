Fortis Mohali doctor issues asthma advisory amid wheat harvest season

Amid the wheat harvest season in the region, Fortis Hospital’s Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Studies director Dr Zafar Ahmad Iqbal issued an advisory on the impact of stubble burning on respiratory illnesses.

“Cases of Asthma increase every year during the stubble burning season, usually from May-September,” the advisory, which outlined early symptoms, read.

The advisory listed coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and breathlessness, usually triggered by some offending agent, including common cold, dust, perfumes, food articles pollens, change of weather, exercise, as main symptoms.

Man loses mobile phone to snatchers in Burail

Chandigarh A Sector-46 resident lost his mobile phone to two snatchers on his way back home from work on Monday night. Complainant Ved Prakash Sharma, 49, said he was returning home from Burail, and had reached near Guggamadi temple when the snatchers struck. A case under Section 379-A (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. HTC

Sector-7 club owner, manager booked for serving hookah

Chandigarh The owners and the manager of Graffo Club, Sector-7, have been booked for serving hookah to customers on their premises, in violation of the district magistrate’s orders. The accused have been identified as club owners Jatin and Aakash, and manager Sandeep. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them at Sector 26 police station.

Man held for robbing sub-inspector at gunpoint

Chandigarh Police arrested a man for allegedly robbing a sub-inspector working with Haryana Rajya Parivahan Panchkula of his mobile phone and ₹1,800 at gunpoint. The victim, Rajinder Kumar, 51, of Dharamgarh, Mohali, said the incident took place at around midnight on May 1 as he was returning from Ambala after duty. He was walking toward Sector 47 from the Kalibari light point when two Activa-borne men brandished a pistol at him and took away ₹1,800 and his mobile phone. A case under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act had been registered in police station Sector 31.

‘The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh’ wins best documentary at Dada Saheb Phalke film festival

Chandigarh

Punjabi documentary ‘The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh’, based on the life of the eponymous war hero, won the Best Documentary award at the 12th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival. The film was produced by city-based Karanvir Singh Sibia and was written and directed by Paramjeet Singh Kattu. The 80-minute docu-drama captures the bravery of the Indian army under the leadership of then-Colonel Pritam Singh, who led the 1 Para Kumaon regiment and fought the first battle with Pakistan Army battle of Shelatang on November 7, 1947 to recapture Baramulla, Uri, and later moved to Poonch with just 419 troops and saved the lives of over 55,000 refugees.