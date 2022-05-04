Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fortis Mohali doctor issues asthma advisory amid wheat harvest season
chandigarh news

Fortis Mohali doctor issues asthma advisory amid wheat harvest season

Dr Zafar Ahmad Iqbal, director of Fortis Hospital’s Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Studies, listed coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and breathlessness as common symptoms of asthma
Fortis Mohali doctor Dr Zafar Ahmad Iqbal issued asthma advisory amid wheat harvest season. (HT File)
Fortis Mohali doctor Dr Zafar Ahmad Iqbal issued asthma advisory amid wheat harvest season. (HT File)
Published on May 04, 2022 02:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Amid the wheat harvest season in the region, Fortis Hospital’s Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Studies director Dr Zafar Ahmad Iqbal issued an advisory on the impact of stubble burning on respiratory illnesses.

“Cases of Asthma increase every year during the stubble burning season, usually from May-September,” the advisory, which outlined early symptoms, read.

The advisory listed coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and breathlessness, usually triggered by some offending agent, including common cold, dust, perfumes, food articles pollens, change of weather, exercise, as main symptoms.

Man loses mobile phone to snatchers in Burail

Chandigarh A Sector-46 resident lost his mobile phone to two snatchers on his way back home from work on Monday night. Complainant Ved Prakash Sharma, 49, said he was returning home from Burail, and had reached near Guggamadi temple when the snatchers struck. A case under Section 379-A (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. HTC

Sector-7 club owner, manager booked for serving hookah

Chandigarh The owners and the manager of Graffo Club, Sector-7, have been booked for serving hookah to customers on their premises, in violation of the district magistrate’s orders. The accused have been identified as club owners Jatin and Aakash, and manager Sandeep. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them at Sector 26 police station.

Man held for robbing sub-inspector at gunpoint

Chandigarh Police arrested a man for allegedly robbing a sub-inspector working with Haryana Rajya Parivahan Panchkula of his mobile phone and 1,800 at gunpoint. The victim, Rajinder Kumar, 51, of Dharamgarh, Mohali, said the incident took place at around midnight on May 1 as he was returning from Ambala after duty. He was walking toward Sector 47 from the Kalibari light point when two Activa-borne men brandished a pistol at him and took away 1,800 and his mobile phone. A case under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act had been registered in police station Sector 31.

‘The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh’ wins best documentary at Dada Saheb Phalke film festival

Chandigarh

Punjabi documentary ‘The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh’, based on the life of the eponymous war hero, won the Best Documentary award at the 12th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival. The film was produced by city-based Karanvir Singh Sibia and was written and directed by Paramjeet Singh Kattu. The 80-minute docu-drama captures the bravery of the Indian army under the leadership of then-Colonel Pritam Singh, who led the 1 Para Kumaon regiment and fought the first battle with Pakistan Army battle of Shelatang on November 7, 1947 to recapture Baramulla, Uri, and later moved to Poonch with just 419 troops and saved the lives of over 55,000 refugees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A file photo of Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Fort

    Stir as Eid devotees asked to pay 25 to enter mosque in Feroz Shah Kotla fort

    Heated arguments were witnessed after Muslims who came to offer Eid namaz at the mosque located in the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla fort, a 14th century Tughlaq era complex near ITO, on Tuesday were asked to pay an entry fee of 25 to access the complex. “They have started this new fee rule only since the last three-four months,” he said. An ASI official said prayers are not allowed at the site.

  • The fire brigade was able to douse the flames after the cylinder blast within 30 minutes in Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Mohali: 4 injured in cylinder blast in shanty

    Four persons were injured after a cylinder exploded in a shanty near Phase-10 on Tuesday night around 10 pm. As per information, some labourers were cooking food in the shanty at the time. The injured were identified as Aminder Kumar, 23, Amit Kumar, 26, Mankush, 25, and Sudheer Kumar, 24. The fire brigade was able to douse the flames within 30 minutes.

  • Residents offering prayers as part of Eid celebrations at a mosque in Chandigarh. (Sant Arora /HT)

    Chandigarh residents back in mosques to celebrate Eid after two years

    After offering namaaz at home for the last two years in the wake of Covid-realted restrictions, city residents on Tuesday returned to celebrating Eid ul Fitr at mosques. The mosque in Sector 45 wore a joyous look and people , donned in white kurtas, visited the venue to offer the morning prayers. Owner of a sweet shop just outside the mosque, Mohammed Ibrahim added that the celebrations transcended communities as everyone came together to exchange wishes.

  • After reviewing the situation in Chandigarh, the UT adviser decided that the earlier decision of restricting unvaccinated students between the ages of 12-18 will be kept in abeyance till further orders. (HT Photo)

    Unvaccinated children can attend offline classes in Chandigarh schools for now

    Unvaccinated children between the ages of 12-18 will not be restricted from attending classes in physical mode from Wednesday. This decision was taken at a meeting called by UT adviser Dharam Pal to review the Covid positivity rate and vaccination status. UT had earlier decided to prohibit unvaccinated students from attending school from May 4. Parents, schools welcome move Meanwhile, both parents and schools have welcomed the move.

  • Muslims offer prayers at Sadar Bazar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

    Freed of curbs, Eid festivities in old Delhi return after 2 years

    Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic upended Delhi's traditional Eid festivities, celebrations returned to its full grandeur on Tuesday with the capital's major mosques, including the Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in the Walled City, witnessing large-scale participation in the early morning Eid namaz. Festivities continued through the day with families thronging marketplaces and partaking in iftars and community feasts. Jama Masjid held the Eid namaz around 6am.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out