Fortis Mohali doctor issues asthma advisory amid wheat harvest season
Amid the wheat harvest season in the region, Fortis Hospital’s Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Studies director Dr Zafar Ahmad Iqbal issued an advisory on the impact of stubble burning on respiratory illnesses.
“Cases of Asthma increase every year during the stubble burning season, usually from May-September,” the advisory, which outlined early symptoms, read.
The advisory listed coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and breathlessness, usually triggered by some offending agent, including common cold, dust, perfumes, food articles pollens, change of weather, exercise, as main symptoms.
Man loses mobile phone to snatchers in Burail
Sector-7 club owner, manager booked for serving hookah
Man held for robbing sub-inspector at gunpoint
‘The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh’ wins best documentary at Dada Saheb Phalke film festival
Punjabi documentary ‘The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh’, based on the life of the eponymous war hero, won the Best Documentary award at the 12th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival. The film was produced by city-based Karanvir Singh Sibia and was written and directed by Paramjeet Singh Kattu. The 80-minute docu-drama captures the bravery of the Indian army under the leadership of then-Colonel Pritam Singh, who led the 1 Para Kumaon regiment and fought the first battle with Pakistan Army battle of Shelatang on November 7, 1947 to recapture Baramulla, Uri, and later moved to Poonch with just 419 troops and saved the lives of over 55,000 refugees.
Stir as Eid devotees asked to pay ₹25 to enter mosque in Feroz Shah Kotla fort
Heated arguments were witnessed after Muslims who came to offer Eid namaz at the mosque located in the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla fort, a 14th century Tughlaq era complex near ITO, on Tuesday were asked to pay an entry fee of ₹25 to access the complex. “They have started this new fee rule only since the last three-four months,” he said. An ASI official said prayers are not allowed at the site.
Mohali: 4 injured in cylinder blast in shanty
Four persons were injured after a cylinder exploded in a shanty near Phase-10 on Tuesday night around 10 pm. As per information, some labourers were cooking food in the shanty at the time. The injured were identified as Aminder Kumar, 23, Amit Kumar, 26, Mankush, 25, and Sudheer Kumar, 24. The fire brigade was able to douse the flames within 30 minutes.
Chandigarh residents back in mosques to celebrate Eid after two years
After offering namaaz at home for the last two years in the wake of Covid-realted restrictions, city residents on Tuesday returned to celebrating Eid ul Fitr at mosques. The mosque in Sector 45 wore a joyous look and people , donned in white kurtas, visited the venue to offer the morning prayers. Owner of a sweet shop just outside the mosque, Mohammed Ibrahim added that the celebrations transcended communities as everyone came together to exchange wishes.
Unvaccinated children can attend offline classes in Chandigarh schools for now
Unvaccinated children between the ages of 12-18 will not be restricted from attending classes in physical mode from Wednesday. This decision was taken at a meeting called by UT adviser Dharam Pal to review the Covid positivity rate and vaccination status. UT had earlier decided to prohibit unvaccinated students from attending school from May 4. Parents, schools welcome move Meanwhile, both parents and schools have welcomed the move.
Freed of curbs, Eid festivities in old Delhi return after 2 years
Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic upended Delhi's traditional Eid festivities, celebrations returned to its full grandeur on Tuesday with the capital's major mosques, including the Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in the Walled City, witnessing large-scale participation in the early morning Eid namaz. Festivities continued through the day with families thronging marketplaces and partaking in iftars and community feasts. Jama Masjid held the Eid namaz around 6am.
