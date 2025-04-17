Found irregularities in wheat purchase: BKU team

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)’s Tikait faction on Wednesday claimed irregularities at new grain market in Karnal, after their delegation allegedly found a few wheat sacks weighing more than the prescribed limit by nearly 500-700 grams. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)’s Tikait faction’s team reviewing the arrangements for wheat procurement at Karnal Mandi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The farmer union’s state president Rattan Mann said that he formed a six-member committee to visit the grain markets and review the arrangements for wheat procurement.

The BKU team visited the grain markets of Karnal and Kunjpura under the joint leadership of BKU district unit president Sahab Singh Bajwa and spokesperson Surender Sagwan.

Mann said that to check the weighing in grain markets, the team carried digital weighing scales, so that the act of tampering in weighing could be closely checked.

“The weight of the sacks filled with wheat was checked by visiting five shops at Karnal mandi and two at Kunjpura mandi. Out of those checked, nearly 500 to 700 grams more wheat was found in each sack than the weight prescribed by the government. The officials of the market committee concerned were called on the spot to take action. A complaint was also lodged in the weighing register regarding the rigging,” he said.

Mann also claimed that during the panel’s visit to Kunjpura, the labourers stopped the weighing work in between and returned to their shops and resumed work only after the team left.

“After this, the tall claims of the government stand exposed. The promises made by the top officials of the government and the MLAs in the mandis every day about proper procurement in the current wheat season have been exposed completely,” he added.

Meanwhile, there was no official response from the administration on the matter, Mann said that a delegation of BKU will meet deputy commissioner Uttam Singh to apprise him of their findings on Thursday.