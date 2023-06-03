Five days after motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed a factory worker of his motorcycle, cash and a mobile phone, the Tibba police arrested four persons in connection with the matter.

Four held for robbing factory worker in Ludhiana

The police have recovered 10 mobile phones, ₹1,350 in cash and a motorcycle from their possession on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Karamsar Colony, Aniket of Daba road, Jaspal Singh of Sutantar Nagar Tibba road and Sandeep Kumar of Grewal Colony at Tibba Road.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Kamaljit Singh, 37, of Bahadur Colony lodged a complaint saying that on May 26 when he was returning home, motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted his way near Indira Colony.

He said that the accused, who were laced with sharp-edged weapons, overpowered him and robbed him of a mobile phone, bike and ₹1,300 in cash.

The police initiated investigation and arrested the accused from Indira colony. Police said the accused were roaming around the area to execute another snatching.

During questioning, the accused confessed to their involvement in 10 such incidents, police said, adding that the police also found that the accused had installed fake number plates on their bike.

The ASI added that the police lodged an FIR under sections 378-B, 34, 411 and 413 of the IPC against the accused.