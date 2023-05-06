Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Man beaten to death in Faridabad, another injured

Haryana: Man beaten to death in Faridabad, another injured

ByPress Trust of India, Faridabad
May 06, 2023 09:57 PM IST

Four people have been arrested for beating a man to death in Faridabad Sector 12 after a brawl broke out between them and two men near Edelco mall.

Four people have been arrested for beating a man to death in Faridabad Sector 12, said the police on Saturday.

Four people have been arrested for beating a man to death in Faridabad Sector 12, said the police on Saturday,
Four people have been arrested for beating a man to death in Faridabad Sector 12, said the police on Saturday,

They said a brawl broke out between the four accused and two men late Friday night near the Edelco mall in the area. Pappu, Shiv, Raju and Babulal beat up Sahil and Arman and fled the spot, the police added.

The injured duo were taken to a hospital by their family members where doctors declared Sahil brought dead and Arman is undergoing treatment, assistant commissioner of police, central, Satyapal Singh said.

An FIR was registered and the four accused were arrested, he said, adding, “We are questioning them and further action will be taken as per the law.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
death police
death police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out