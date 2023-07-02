Four arrested for firing at Bhim Army chief from Ambala

Two days after unidentified assailants opened fire at Bhim Army founder Chandra Shekhar Aazad “Raavan” in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband, four men were on Saturday arrested from Ambala for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Vikas, Prashant and Lovish, all from UP’s Saharanpur district. The fourth accused Vikas hails from Haryana’s Karnal.

Sharing details, Ambala STF unit deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aman Kumar said the operation was carried out in coordination with the UP Police on credible inputs of their presence in Haryana after the firing took place on Wednesday.

“They were arrested in the Shahzadpur area of Ambala during morning hours and were handed over to the UP police,” he said.

Inspector Deepender Singh said no weapon was recovered from the accused when they were arrested from a dhaba, adding, “It was still not clear if they were staying at a hideout in the area or were travelling to another location. The probe is being carried out by UP police.”

Saharanpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada, meanwhile, said the accused are being brought to UP after their arrest from Haryana.

The arrests come a day after the Bhim Army had announced a mahapanchayat to be convened in Saharanpur, if the authorities failed to arrest the attackers by July 2.

A bullet had brushed past Aazad’s abdomen during the firing at his SUV, triggering widespread protests in several districts of the country. He was discharged from hospital on Thursday.

Karnal-man held with four pistols

In another case, meanwhile, the Ambala unit also arrested a Karnal-man with four illegal country-made pistols and four live cartridges.

Inspector Deepender said the accused has been identified as Aashish Kumar, an active member of Ankush Kamalpur gang that operates with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The Kamalpur gang is said to be behind the Friday firing at an immigration centre owner in Kurukshetra. The gang had also allegedly asked for ₹1 crore ransom after the incident. A case had been registered at Sector 32/33 Karnal police station and the accused’s involvement in the firing case is being probed.

