Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four booked for stealing woman’s gold bangles in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Four booked for stealing woman’s gold bangles in Chandigarh

Victim told the police that a car slowed down near her in Chandigarh’s Sector 51; four women and a man in the car engaged her in a conversation and soon left; she later realised her three gold bangles were missing
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 02:29 AM IST
The thieves took away the woman’s three gold bangles in Sector 51, Chandigarh. (REUTERS)

The police on Thursday booked five unidentified persons for allegedly stealing a Sector-51 woman’s gold bangles.

In her complaint, Vrinda said on September 9, when she was returning home, four women and a man in a car called out to her near ESIC Society in Sector 51.

The accused engaged her in a conversation and soon left. Later, she noticed that three of her gold bangles were missing and there was a cut mark on the fourth one.

Vrinda told the police that she works as a nurse in London, England, and had returned to Chandigarh to take care of her mother. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. No arrest has been made yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases climb to 14, highest in 20 days

891 properties found with parts sold outside family, Chandigarh admn informs HC

Punjabi University bringing down the curtains on regional centre in Mohali

45.6mm rain lashes Chandigarh, third-highest this season
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP