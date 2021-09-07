Four booked in Sangrur for inflicting fake injuries to mislead police

Four persons were booked in Sangrur district for allegedly inflicting fake injuries on the supposed victims to mislead the police and attract harsher penal provisions against the accused, police said Monday.

A civil hospital employee and a doctor’s private assistant have been arrested, said Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swapan Sharma.

All those booked were part of a group, which inflicted fake medico injuries to be shown as major ones caused during fights in villages, the SSP said, adding their role in other such cases was being investigated.

Efforts are on to nab the other two involved in this illegal activity, the officer said in a press statement.

“The action is the result of a concerted approach to tackle and contain cases of petty crimes by studying reasons liable for these happenings,” the SSP said.

While scrutinising one such case involving Jagsir Singh Jagga, son of sarpanch in Kanaur Jattan village, it came to light that civil hospital counsellor Rajinder allegedly guided Jagga to get an additional injury inflicted upon his finger from Akashdeep of Kanoi village, who works as a private assistant to a doctor.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Karanveer Singh said that Jagga got a case registered against five of his village, who were originally booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later, Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) was added.

Jagga had got an injury on his finger during the fight.

Akashdeep deliberately inflicted another cut. Jagga then misguided police by saying that the injury was inflicted by the accused during an attack.

The SSP said 44 such cases have been found wherein complainant got cuts on his hand during a quarrel, and thereby attracted Section 326 of the IPC.