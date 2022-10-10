Four car occupants booked for beating up Ludhiana trader to death in road rage incident

Two days after the death of a 60-year-old man in a road rage incident, the Division number 3 on Sunday police registered a case against four car occupants.

The accused have been identified as Likhil of Jagdishpura, Tajpur road, Partap Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar, Bhamian Kalan, Tarunjit Singh and Aman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR was registered following the statement of Pawan Kumar of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, the son of the victim Surinder Arora.

The complainant said his father, who owns an inverter trading shop at Subhani Building Chowk, on Friday night was hit by a car while he was heading back home with his grandson. When he objected to the rash driving, the accused indulged in an altercation with him and started thrashing him before fleeing from the spot.

The deceased returned home with his grandson after the incident, but later complained of uneasiness and was taken to a private hospital on Chandigarh road — where he died.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police managed to trace the registration number of the car and identified the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.