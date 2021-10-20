Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four clerks of Jaitu MC arrested for property tax embezzlement
chandigarh news

Four clerks of Jaitu MC arrested for property tax embezzlement

The accused, all clerks in Jaitu municipal council, have been charged with criminal breach of trust by a public servant, and criminal conspiracy in the first information report
The Punjab vigilance bureau on Tuesday arrested four clerks of the Jaitu municipal council in Faridkot district for property tax embezzlement
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 01:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The vigilance bureau on Tuesday arrested four clerks of the Jaitu municipal council in Faridkot district for property tax embezzlement.

The accused, Davinder Kumar, Ram Chand, Ramesh Kumar and Gurinderpal Singh, have been charged with criminal breach of trust by a public servant, and criminal conspiracy in the first information report.

Deputy superintendent of police Raj Kumar Sama said a number of pages from the property tax record files for 2013-14 were found missing during the departmental inspection, after which a complaint was forwarded to the state vigilance. “Investigation revealed that the accused collected the property tax from residents but did not deposit it to the state exchequer and destroyed the record. We are questioning them to get further details,” he added.

A case was registered under Section 409 and 120B of Indian Penal Code and 13(2) (criminal misconduct by public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Ferozepur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Extended BSF jurisdiction will create fear psychosis in state: Rana Gurjeet

Randhawa alleges deep-rooted conspiracy behind Singhu lynching

FBI to investigate attack on Sikh man’s restaurant in New Mexico

Ex-Canadian cabinet minister Sohi elected Edmonton mayor
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP