Four clerks of Jaitu MC arrested for property tax embezzlement

The vigilance bureau on Tuesday arrested four clerks of the Jaitu municipal council in Faridkot district for property tax embezzlement.

The accused, Davinder Kumar, Ram Chand, Ramesh Kumar and Gurinderpal Singh, have been charged with criminal breach of trust by a public servant, and criminal conspiracy in the first information report.

Deputy superintendent of police Raj Kumar Sama said a number of pages from the property tax record files for 2013-14 were found missing during the departmental inspection, after which a complaint was forwarded to the state vigilance. “Investigation revealed that the accused collected the property tax from residents but did not deposit it to the state exchequer and destroyed the record. We are questioning them to get further details,” he added.

A case was registered under Section 409 and 120B of Indian Penal Code and 13(2) (criminal misconduct by public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Ferozepur.