Four ‘illegal’ houses of drug smugglers razed in Moga

Four ‘illegally’ constructed houses of notorious drug smugglers were demolished by police and district administration officials at Daulewala village in Moga here on Saturday, according to an official statement. A drug smuggler’s house being razed at Daulewala village in Moga on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The action, under the supervision of Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi, was taken as part of the Punjab government’s continuing action against drug smugglers under its ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign. “The demolished houses, illegally built on government land, belonged to notorious drug smugglers Paramjit Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Boota Singh and Rajwinder Kaur, who were involved in multiple cases registered under the provisions of Indian Penal Code and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” the statement said.

“Strong action by the district police sends a clear message that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government has zero tolerance for drug-trafficking,” it added.

SSP Ajay Gandhi warned the drug smugglers to stop illegal activities or face similar action. He reiterated that the state government is committed to eradicating the drug menace and will not spare anyone involved in this illegal trade. Ajay Gandhi appealed to the people to report any information about drug smugglers to the nearest police station