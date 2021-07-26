Four in car rob Mohali woman of gold bangles after asking for water

Three women and a man robbed a woman of her gold bangles after forcibly pulling her into their car in Zirakpur on Sunday morning.

All three robbers were wearing face masks, the victim, Balwinder Kaur, a resident of Shakti Nagar, Dhakoli, told the police.

According to police, the victim stated that she was walking back home after paying obeisance at Bauli Sahib Gurdwara in Dhakoli around 7.30am.

A white Maruti Swift, with three women and a male driver, stopped by her side. Waving an empty water bottle from inside the car, one of the women asked Kaur where they could refill it with water as one of them was feeling sick.

Considerate of the patient, Kaur stepped closer to the car, when the two women sitting in the back seat pulled her inside the car by her arm. The man drove off and within a few metres, the women pushed Kaur out of the moving car.

Trying to make sense of what just happened, Kaur realised her gold bangles, weighing around 30gm, were gone.

She immediately informed her husband, Sukhdev Singh, who along with other family members rushed to the spot. Sukhdev said they checked the CCTV footage at nearby shops and informed the police.

Dhakoli station house officer (SHO) inspector Depinder Singh Brar said the police had procured the CCTV footage and were investigating the matter. A case has been registered on the victim’s complaint.