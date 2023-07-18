Minor dispute leads to firing, four injured in Patiala

Four persons were injured in a firing incident in Rasulpur Jaura village on Monday. A close relative of the Ghanaur MLA along with nearly 50 persons opened fire at four persons over a minor dispute.

The injured have been identified as Gursewak Singh, retired inspector Mehal Singh, Amarjit Kaur, and Malak Singh. One of the inured has been referred to PGI as a bullet hit his jaw.

Malak Singh said he and his brother were getting a new entry gate installed at their house and Yodha Singh, who is a cousin brother of MLA Gurlal, opposed the move.

He said as Yodha came there with around 50 persons, including some ruling party workers, they informed the police but to no avail. When villagers came to our support, Yodha started pelting stones. Later, the police reached the spot and when the villagers asked the police to act, the accused opened fire and fired almost two dozen gun shots, leaving four injured. He also ransacked four vehicles, and pelted stones on villagers. He said during the incident, the police remained a mute spectator and after some villagers chased and nabbed two accused, the police took them away.

DSP Jaswinder Singh Tiwana said the police have recorded a statement of the victim and registered an FIR against the accused and his accomplices. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, he said.

Despite repeated attempts, the MLA couldn’t be contacted. Meanwhile, the DSP said the victim has alleged that Yodha is a relative of a ruling party politician, and the police are taking action against the accused. He said when the police reached the spot, the clash had already erupted and the police controlled the situation.

