Four killed as car rams into truck in Hoshiarpur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Police said three occupants of the car died on the spot, while the fourth succumbed to injuries during treatment. (Representative photo)

Four occupants of a car were killed when it rammed into a cement-laden truck near Shergarh bypass in Hoshiarpur on Wednesday night.

Police said three occupants of the car died on the spot, while the fourth succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The deceased were identified as Pushp Kumar, Vikas Sharma, Parkash Jha and Narinder Kumar, all residents of Purhiran locality. Aged between 25 and 35 years, they were friends and had gone for an outing, their families said.

Passers-by informed the police, who extricated the bodies from the mangled vehicle with the help of locals. One of the car occupants, Parkash Jha, died in hospital.

Purhiran police post in-charge Sukhdev Singh said the car had hit the truck from the rear. However, a case has been registered against the truck driver, he said.

