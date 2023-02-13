Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four killed as speeding car hits 3 bikes in Karnal village

Four killed as speeding car hits 3 bikes in Karnal village

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 01:24 AM IST

As per the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the victims were returning to their village on bikes and a speeding car hit their bikes near Kamalpur village of Karnal district.

A pall of gloom descended on Arja Heri village of Karnal district after four persons were killed in a road accident on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (HT Photo)
A pall of gloom descended on Arja Heri village of Karnal district after four persons were killed in a road accident on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A pall of gloom descended on Arja Heri village of Karnal district after four persons were killed in a road accident on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The police said the victims have been identified as Dalbir Singh, Om Prakash, Rinku and Karan of Arja Heri village of Karnal district. The injured, Parsadi and Ankit have been hospitalised with multiple injuries.

As per the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the victims were returning to their village on bikes and a speeding car hit their bikes near Kamalpur village of Karnal district.

As per the family members, all four used to work as caterers in marriage functions, and at the time of the accident, they were returning from their work on three motorcycles.

Soon after the accident, they were taken to hospital where doctors declared Om Prakash and Rinku brought dead, while injured Dalbir and Karan succumbed to their injuries during the treatment.

The police said that the driver of the car managed to flee after abandoning the car.

Kanwar Singh, in-charge of Butana police station, said a case has been registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown car driver. He said the bodies have been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out