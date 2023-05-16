Himachal accident: 4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Sirmaur

Four people were killed when their car skidded and fell into a gorge near Pabaur on the Lanachet-Rajgarh road in Nohradhar tehsil of Sirmaur district on Tuesday.

Four people were killed when their car skidded and fell into a gorge at Pabour on the Khari-Lanachota road in Nohradhar tehsil of Sirmaur district on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

The accident took place around 5.30 am.

The victims were identified as Kamal Raj, 40, Jeevan Singh, 63, his wife Suma Devi, 54, of Faggu Dahan village and Rekha, 25, of Thanoga village of Rajgarh area.

The district emergency operations cell said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

First responders swiftly rushed to the accident scene and took the victims to nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead. A case has since been registered.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, meanwhile, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the mishap. He directed the district administration to provide all possible help to the affected families.

Sukhu said he would pray for peace to the departed souls and wished strength to the bereaved families at a time when they had suffered an irreparable loss.

