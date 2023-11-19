Four men charged with murder of British Sikh teen in London

Four men arrested on suspicion of the murder of a British Sikh teenager following a street fight in south-west London have been charged to appear before the city’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Amandeep Singh, 21, Manjit Singh, 27, Ajmeer Singh, 31, and Poran Singh, 71 — British Sikhs from the Southall suburb of London — were charged with the murder of 17-year-old Simarjeet Singh Nangpal by the Metropolitan Police overnight on Friday.

Police were called to reports of a fight in progress at Burket Close, Hounslow, and attended along with the London Ambulance Service in the early hours of Wednesday.

Nangpal, from the local area, was found with stab injuries and “despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene”.

“We are working around the clock to find those responsible for Simarjeet’s murder, as his family struggle to come to terms with their loss,” said Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe of the Met Police in an earlier statement.

“Four men have been arrested and our enquiries continue. I would urge anyone with information about how the events unfolded or anyone who may have captured the incident on their phone, dash cameras or doorbell footage to please come forward,” he said.

The victim’s family were supported by specialist officers from the force.

“Our thoughts remain with Simarjeet’s family at this tough time. No family should have to go through what they are experiencing,” said Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan, Head of CID in West London.

“This incident will undoubtedly cause wider concern, and I want to reassure the community that we will do everything in our power to find those responsible. In the coming days, you will see extra officers out on patrol in your area. Please speak to them about any concerns you may have,” he said.

The four suspects in the case were all arrested at the scene. Two were initially taken to hospital due to injuries they sustained prior to the arrival of the police but have since been discharged and remained in custody.

