Four men rob jeweller in Mohali, flee after firing warning shots

The jeweller was about to close his shop and leave for home around 8.30 pm, when four men arrived in a car and snatched his bag containing around 3 kg silver and some gold jewellery, said Mohali police
After snatching the jewellery bag, the robbers opened fire in the air to warn onlookers not to chase them, the Mohali police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

In the second brazen robbery in Mohali in the past two days, four men snatched a bag containing gold and silver jewellery from a jeweller’s shop after firing shots in the air at Landran on Saturday night.

The victim, Parveen Kumar, was about to close his shop and leave for home around 8.30 pm, when four unidentified men arrived in a car and snatched his bag containing around 3 kg silver and some gold jewellery, said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhjeet Singh Virk.

After snatching the bag, they opened fire in the air to warn onlookers not to chase them, the DSP added.

In his statement to police, Kumar, a resident of Kharar, said he routinely used to carry the jewellery back home every night and brought it to the shop every morning. Police are verifying the incident before registering an FIR, the DSP said.

Robbers having a free run

The incident comes just a day after a property dealer was robbed of 1 crore at gunpoint in Dera Bassi on Friday. Here, the robbers had shot at a vegetable vendor when he chased after them. Earlier on May 31, three men had snatched 40,000 in cash at gunpoint from a chemist shop in Sohana.

Before this, on May 27, four men had robbed a Rohtak-based builder’s driver of a Mahindra Scorpio at gunpoint outside Metro Mall on the busy Chandigarh-Ambala highway.

